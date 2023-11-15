MCB Real Estate, the developer of Harborplace, has named Gina Baker Chambers to be president of the company, a newly-created position, effective Dec. 1.

Chambers will report directly to managing partners P. David Bramble and Peter Pinkard, who will remain in their positions.

Chambers comes to MCB from Artemis Real Estate Partners, an investment manager based in metropolitan Washington, D. C. Her appointment comes two weeks after MCB unveiled plans for a $500 million mixed-use redevelopment of the Harborplace property at Pratt and Light streets in Baltimore.

Founded in 2007 by Bramble and Pinkard, the fast-growing company manages more than $3 billion in real estate assets, up from $1 billion in 2019. Its national portfolio consists of more than 14.5 million square feet of industrial, office, retail, residential and life sciences properties, with more than four million square feet of space in the pipeline. In addition to Harborplace, its local developments include The Rotunda; The Fitzgerald Apartments; One East Pratt Street and Yard 56 in East Baltimore.

MCB is looking for Chambers to help strengthen its strategic and operational capabilities as it grows, ensuring the best possible service to its partners and communities.

“I am honored to assume the role of President at MCB and lead the organization through this exciting phase of expansion,” Chambers said in a statement. “Together we will harness the power of strategic investments to not only generate impressive returns for our investors but also to catalyze positive change in the communities we serve.”

Artemis and MCB have worked together on transactions involving industrial, office and retail projects worth more than $500 million.

“Partnering with Gina for eight years, we were challenged and pushed in the very best ways,” Bramble said in a statement. “She is a game changer with the vision, relationships and passion to scale MCB to our full potential.”

