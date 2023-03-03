Home Chef, a customizable meal kit company, will open a new manufacturing and distribution center in Baltimore City, which it says will create more than 500 new full-time jobs by 2024.

The Chicago-based company provides options to simplify the cooking process, available online and at more than 2,400 Kroger stores.

Their new 150,000-square-feet building located on East Patapsco Avenue will be the company’s fourth production facility and their first East Coast site.

“Home Chef’s entrance into Maryland will help diversify the state’s business community, expand local job opportunities, and reflect new investment in Maryland’s economic competitiveness,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. “We are working diligently with our partners across the state and in local communities to create work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders and believe deeply in the potential and opportunities that lie ahead for Baltimore City.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce and Baltimore Development Corporation assisted Home Chef with costs, location services, and their 10-year lease agreement.

“Home Chef’s move into Baltimore City to expand its manufacturing and distribution center is yet another example of how the city’s strategic location and easy access via rail, highway, port and air makes it a great manufacturing and logistics hub,” said Baltimore Development Corporation President and CEO Colin Tarbert in a statement. “We are excited to see Home Chef grow in Baltimore and offer city residents employment.”

The Baltimore location will be the company’s largest facility, making more than 30% of Home Chef’s meal deliveries across the country. The new center was designed to handle increased operations and provide advanced effectiveness for docking, storage, and workflow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Home Chef to Maryland,” Maryland Commerce Acting Secretary Kevin Anderson said in a statement. “This expansion will allow the company to tap into the Mid-Atlantic market, while supporting the local economy and bringing hundreds of jobs to Baltimore. We are thankful to the entire Home Chef team for its investment in the state.”

Home Chef currently has facilities in California, Georgia, and Illinois. To learn more visit Homechef.com.

