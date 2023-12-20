A two-year civic tech innovation program, launched by an Inner Harbor-based SaaS company, graduated its fourth cohort last week.

Fearless is no stranger to government contracts. With its Hutch incubator, the company seeks to support underrepresented entrepreneurs pursuing such lucrative deals. The program provides participant founders and companies tools, mentorship and peer-to-peer support to enhance their chances of success. Since Hutch’s launch in 2019, Fearless has announced and recruited for multiple cohorts.

Mechanicode.io founder Emmanuel Apau, a former United States Digital Service engineer, was one participant to graduate from the incubator last week. He said that his company grew during its 24-month span.

“I’m a computer scientist, not a business owner,” Apau said. “So when I joined Hutch, I was a party of one. I saw this as an experiment. Can I start a business? Through the things that went on along the way and through my fellow Hutch members, all of that was a benefit to grow from a company of one to now a company of five.”

Hutch operates according to a belief that increasing minority- and women-led companies in the digital services world might be critical to building technology that could better serve the public.

