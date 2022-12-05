Baltimore judge orders all proceedings secret in legal fight over release of Catholic clergy abuse report — The Baltimore Sun

Mayor’s veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan ‘sets us back,’ council president responds — WJZ-TV

Lender shells out $45M to convert Baltimore Holiday Inn, Radisson hotels to apartments — Baltimore Business Journal

Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark — Baltimore Brew

Police: 19-year-old shot and killed on Sunday morning was pregnant — WMAR-TV

Police: Saturday fire in Baltimore investigated as arson and homicide — WBAL-TV

Baltimore-Filmed ‘3 Blind Mice’ Puts a Millennial Spin on ’90s Black Sitcoms — Baltimore magazine

Like this: Like Loading...