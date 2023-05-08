The sun rises in Baltimore in May 2023. (Credit: Paul B. DeWolfe)

Contracting giant Whiting-Turner settles racial harassment claim for $1.2 million – The Sun

Three law enforcement officers shot during burglary response in Cecil County – WBAL-TV

Body of missing swimmer found by walker on Ocean City beach – WMAR-TV

Attorney Ben Crump to file lawsuit on behalf of Catholic Church sexual abuse survivors – WBFF-TV

Cycling advocates pan Maryland-Virginia bridge crossing as potentially deadly – Maryland Matters

Constellation Energy to buy back billions in stock – Baltimore Business Journal

