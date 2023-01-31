Moonrise Festival will be back in Baltimore for its eighth year on Aug. 12 and 13.

The electronic music and dance festival, held at Pimlico Race Course, will transform Charm City into “a lunar galaxy paradise,” organizers said and will “[welcome] back Headliners with a slew of diverse top-notch talent ranging from dubstep, house, bass, electronica and more.”

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 3, at 12 p.m. on the festival website. Prices start at $165 for a two-day GA Experience Pass and go up to $275 for a VIP Elevated Experience. Purchases are limited to four tickets per person.

Festival organizers said they will soon announce details for the festival lineup as well as pre- and after-parties in Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Last year’s festival lineup included major EDM acts like Tiësto, Zedd, and Two Friends, among others.

Moonrise Festival was held last year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic after canceling the previous two years.

Also last year, electronic music event promoter Insomniac and dance party organizer Club Glow acquired a majority stake in Moonrise Festival. They will organize the festival again this year.

