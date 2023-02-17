Morgan State University is getting its own bobblehead as part of a new series showcasing the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is producing its first series of bobbleheads dedicated to HBCUs. The inaugural series will represent mascots from 13 schools.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

The schools and mascots being showcased in this initial series include the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans, and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

Each bobblehead will wear its respective school’s colors, stand on a base with the school’s nickname, and be set in front of a background with the school’s logo.

Bobbleheads for Grambling State University, Delaware State University, and Howard University are scheduled to arrive in April. Meanwhile, the other schools, including Morgan State University, are expected to ship in June.

The bobbleheads will be available for purchase through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store for $35 apiece plus an $8 shipping charge per order.

Morgan’s bobblehead features its Bear mascot in an orange Morgan State jersey on top of a blue and orange stand, with the Bears logo in the background.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and opened to the public in February 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...