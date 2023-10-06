The Maryland State Department of Education announced the recipients of the Maryland Tutoring Corps Grant Program Awards on Thursday.

The investment totals $28 million in a commitment to significantly enhance middle and high school math proficiency, especially among historically underserved students. These funds will be distributed to Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore County Public Schools, and Wicomico County Public Schools.

The tutoring program is in response to President Joe Biden’s call for tutors nationwide and aligns with the National Partnership for Student Success (NPSS) objectives – a partnership Maryland joined upon the announcement of this program in June.

The grant will impact more than 80,000 students and bring on more than 1,000 tutors in the initial phase. Gov. Wes Moore has allocated more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds, as well.

“Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland State Department of Education are showing the nation what it means to Raise the Bar for learning recovery and math proficiency,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “Maryland’s leadership is a reminder that President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and other federal investments provide states with a historic opportunity to put high-quality, evidence-based strategies for academic recovery into practice. I applaud Maryland for joining the National Partnership for Student Success and for answering President Biden’s call on states, districts, and community partners to provide students with the extra supports they need to recover academically and thrive in the classroom.”

“Through the Maryland Tutoring Corps, we are engineering an educational renaissance. Our children are the bedrock of Maryland’s future, and we are committed to equipping them with robust math proficiency, an undeniable catalyst for academic and life successes,” Moore said in a statement. “This grant symbolizes more than just funds—it’s an investment in every child’s future, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for Maryland.”

“Secondary math proficiency isn’t just about reaching an academic benchmark—it’s a foundational skill that opens doors to a wide range of opportunities in both education and the workforce,” said Mohammed Choudhury, State Superintendent of Schools, in statement. “The Maryland Tutoring Corps isn’t just a temporary response to a present challenge; it’s a deliberate investment in our students’ long-term futures. We aim for a system where every student who needs math support, no matter their background, can access research-based, effective, high-quality math tutoring and the support they need to succeed. With this initiative, we’re taking a concrete step towards ensuring that math education in Maryland is both inclusive and effective, preparing our students for the demands of the 21st century. This grant brings that vision one step closer to reality.”

The districts’ strategies include targeted assessments and partnerships with colleges and universities.

In Baltimore City, City Schools plan to close proficiency gaps in math. “Collaborating with premier institutions such as UMBC, Morgan State University, and Johns Hopkins University, the school system seeks to mobilize 200 college students to tutor approximately 4,000 middle school students, all identified as needing academic support. With this effort, City Schools anticipates setting students on a trajectory towards grade-level proficiency,” reads the press release announcing the funding.

Baltimore County is Maryland’s third largest school system, and is also focused on counteracting math-related pandemic-induced learning setbacks. “BCPS is partnering with UMBC and Towson University to establish an impactful tutoring model. Their strategy emphasizes a tailored approach, informed by school-specific data stories from Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) and Measure of Academic Performance (MAP) tests, to deliver focused tutoring to students, deploying nuanced tutoring ratios of no more than 4:1 based on student need to deliver the highest impact.”

Wicomico County Public schools will likewise focus on math proficiency in middle school students. “Serving a student demographic notably challenged in math proficiency, WCPS is set to integrate rigorous intervention and high-dosage tutoring. In collaboration with Salisbury University, the program plans to recruit and employ 30 tutors, primarily composed of college students, retired educators, and community members. Through this approach, WCPS anticipates that at least 60% of all students involved will meet or surpass their individual growth targets, as set by the MAP assessment, aiming for a brighter, mathematically proficient future.”

For more about the Maryland Tutoring Corps Grant Program, click this link.

Like this: Like Loading...