National Aquarium team members care for a sea turtle that was rescued in Cape Cod, Massachusetts’s. Photo courtesy of National Aquarium.

The National Aquarium in Baltimore is caring for 25 sea turtles that are recovering from cold weather-related injuries.

The turtles were rescued from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in November and were stabilized at the New England Aquarium’s Animal Care Center.

They were then transported to Baltimore, where the National Aquarium’s Animal Health team conducted preliminary exams.

The turtles are recovering from illnesses and injuries related to cold-stunning, including pneumonia, dehydration, emaciation, shell and skin lesions, frostbite, eye lesions and infections.

In total, there are 13 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and 12 green sea turtles. They have each been named after popular beach destinations around the world, including Siesta, La Jolla, Carmen, Dewey, Waikiki, and Juno, among others.

“As is tradition, the Aquarium chose a naming theme for this rescue season and what better way to get through the chilly winter than with a reminder of something warm – beach destinations,” aquarium officials said in a news release.

National Aquarium team members measure a sea turtle that was rescued in Cape Cod, Massachusetts’s. Photo courtesy of National Aquarium.

The aquarium’s Animal Rescue team is also treating a loggerhead sea turtle, who was rescued in August, for pneumonia. They are also encouraging the turtle, nicknamed Glockenspiel, to learn to forage for food.

The aquarium advises people who find a cold-stunned sea turtle or distressed marine mammal on a shoreline to give it space and immediately contact a trained wildlife first responder. The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue team is on call 24/7 at 410-576-3880.

