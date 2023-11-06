ROOST Baltimore, the extended-stay hotel and apartment building that opened in July in the Baltimore Peninsula development, announced last week a coffee shop and provisions store will open in the building in Spring 2024. The 600 sq. ft. shop will be owned by Method Co., the parent company of ROOST Baltimore.

Offerings will include “an array of drinks, baked goods such as pastries and breads sourced from local bakers, as well as other prepared foods, dry goods, local produce, and home goods. Branded attire and curated merchandise will be available for purchase.”

“As Baltimore Peninsula continues to expand, we’re thrilled to continue evolving Method’s presence in the development with the addition of a new coffee shop and provisions market at ROOST Baltimore which will perfectly complement the rest of the wonderful activations & retailers that can be found in the waterfront neighborhood,” said Randall Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of Method Co.

Read more at SouthBmore.

