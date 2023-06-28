The Inner Harbor’s newest waterfront restaurant, Docks on the Harbor, is ready to welcome guests to its island-themed dining experience.

The new hot spot features nautical details like an oversized golden anchor, a neon sign that quotes the infamous Titanic line “I’ll never let go,” along with multiple grass walls, colorful lighting, eight-foot floral letters that spell out “Docks,” and a large tree that towers over the center of the restaurant.

The restaurant’s colorful decor paired with their visual island-style food and drink items, including a Ferris wheel dessert that actually rotates, are all a part of their intentional “over the top” experience.

General manager Erik Vance, who helped design the menu, said the restaurant wanted to include offerings that guests wouldn’t find elsewhere in the area.

“A lot of the menu design was finding items that you won’t find here in downtown Baltimore,” Vance said. “We have the traditional classics; wings, caesar salad, and things of that nature that you can find in any restaurant. But we have things like our lobster mac and cheese, that’s not a standard mac and cheese with lobster in it. It’s an actual lobster bisque cheese sauce with a lobster tail that we actually light on fire.”

He continued, “Everything here is meant to be that over the top, wow factor that you want to post on TikTok or Instagram.”

The restaurant’s decor will continually aim to be picturesque, but as the seasons change patrons can expect new themes to coincide with respective holidays.

From September to Oct. 31 the restaurant will go full Halloween with electric chairs, spider webs, pumpkins, and more.

Additionally, from November to January, Christmas decorations will be in full swing with trees, lights, and maybe even Santa.

Docks on the Harbor was in the works for approximately six months. The location, which was formally Dicks’ Last Resort, underwent a full remodel with a brand new kitchen area, bathrooms, bar, booths, and large trees built in for decor.

According to Vance, the revitalization of the nearby downtown area was a big part of why the harbor was selected for their location.

“It was a great partnership between our owners and The Cordish Companies, who own Live!,” Vance said. “This was an opportunity to bring new life to an area that COVID killed, bringing that crowd back down to the harbor area like it used to be.”

The restaurant seats 150 people in the indoor dining area; an additional 125 people can sit in their outdoor space; and if the tables and chairs are removed for private events the capacity is up to 500 for standing room.

The patio space is currently open and while it will still have delicious menu options to choose from, it will differ from the indoor menu. The patio serves burgers, chicken sandwiches, nachos, large pretzels, frozen mocktails and frozen cocktails.

Management plans for the outdoor space to cater to those who are not interested in a sit-down experience but more of a quick, grab-and-go option for patrons who are taking a walk at the harbor, on their way to the aquarium, headed to an Orioles game, or participating in other downtown activities.

The restaurant will host its red carpet, grand opening celebration this Thursday, June 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for this private cocktail party featuring tunes from DJ Quicksilva and celebrity guest, national recording artist Fabulous.

Additionally, the event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony by City Council President Nick Mosby and other city leaders.

“We want everyone to come out on Thursday, enjoy good food, good drinks, and have a good time,” Vance said. “Just make sure you have your cell phone ready to take a ton of pictures.”

To purchase grand opening tickets or to view their menu and hours of business visit DocksontheHarbor.com.

Like this: Like Loading...