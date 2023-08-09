The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will start collecting donations from anglers, boaters and hunters when applying for licenses to help fund the Black Bass Conservation Fund.

Changing ecosystems, invasive species, climate change impacts, and other factors have contributed to the need for conservation.

“This dedicated source of funding has been long in the making and should enable us to do more to make better fisheries for our black bass anglers,” Dr. Joseph Love, the Department of Natural Resources’ program manager for black bass conservation, said in a press release. “While management objectives have been met with existing funding, expanding existing access to the fishery and addressing long-term challenges that bass face in our ecosystems requires new approaches and a new way of funding them.”

The announcement comes just over three months after Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation to create the voluntary donation fund. Funds will go toward installing infrastructure to improve the aquatic area, “purchase supplies that promote conservation during bass tournaments, and support scientific research related to conservation of the resource,” according to the press release.

According to the press release, the Black Bass Advisory Committee will consider new projects to receive funding every year.

Like this: Like Loading...