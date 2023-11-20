Are you in the mood for a hunka hunka burnin’ love? Maybe you need to get your suspicious mind off your baby’s cheatin’ heart? Well, don’t be cruel, because it’s now or never!

Actually, the Night of 100 ELVISes will be on Dec. 1, but who’s counting?

After a three-year absence (hiding in the Jungle Room?) the Night of 100 ELVISes will be held at the Lord Baltimore Hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The return of the beloved Baltimore tradition, the event features tribute artists showcasing the many faces of Elvis Presley, along with “rocking bands, astonishing showgirls, surprises, and the most singular night of entertainment in Charm City,” according to the press release.

There will be at least 10 Elvis tribute artists and 10 different bands to love you tender into the wee hours of the morning with not one Elvis song duplicated.

The evening’s entertainment and offerings include a 40+ all woman choir, The Ding Dongs, singing acapella versions of Christmas carols loved and performed by Elvis. You can also get your King on in the Viva Las Vegas Lounge with U-Be ELVIS Karaoke.

Feast like the King on peanut butter and banana sandwiches (with or without bacon), though there are no promises about what might get stuck on you.

You’ll be swiveling your hips to SONiA disappear fear, Meridian Dance Company, The Fruit Jar Howlers, and more. The line-up also features Robert Lighthouse, just back from his club concert tour in the Ukraine.

THE NIGHT OF 100 ELVISes is an all-volunteer organization. The first even was held in 1994.

A portion of the proceeds are donated to the wonderful children’s music education and instrument donation non-profit Hungry For Music. “In 29 years, we’ve delivered more than 20,000 instruments to children in all 50 states and 32 countries,” reads the Hungry For Music website. “We believe that by sharing instruments and musical experiences, children who would not otherwise have the opportunity can experience a kind of freedom and self-discovery that is often stifled in an atmosphere of economic hardship.”

The Night of 100 ELVISes will be held in the Versailles Ballroom of the Lord Baltimore Hotel on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $100, and can be purchased by clicking this link.

