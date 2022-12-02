Notre Dame Preparatory School has received two recognitions in the Baltimore Style 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards:

Notre Dame Preparatory School earned Best Girls Private Elementary/Middle School

Mr. Chris Lopez (Social Studies) was named Best High School Teacher

This is the third consecutive year that NDP has won the Style Readers’ Choice award for best girls private middle school; this is also the third consecutive “Best High School Teacher” honor for NDP.

Pictured l to r: Mrs. JoMarie Tolj, NDP Middle Level Director; Sister Patricia McCarron, SSND, Ph.D., Headmistress; Mr. Chris Lopez, Social Studies teacher and Coordinator of the Bette Ellis O’Conor Humanities Program

“The award for best private middle school affirms our belief that Notre Dame provides the best middle school experience for young girls on all levels, academically, spiritually, socially, and emotionally,” says Sister Patricia McCarron, SSND, Ph.D., headmistress. “I credit our wonderful teachers and their dedication to our students for making NDP’s Middle Level the special place it is for learning and growing.”

Marking his 25th year at Notre Dame Preparatory School, Mr. Lopez teaches social studies and is coordinator of the Bette Ellis O’Conor Humanities Program, an alternative course of study in which interdisciplinary connections and project-based learning are the focus. As coordinator he leads a team of faculty working in an integrated study of art, English, music, religion, and history to encourage dialogue and diversity of perspective.

“Mr. Lopez is a really good teacher. He challenges us to be our best with what we are learning, and he makes class fun while he’s doing it,” says Emma Enoch ‘25.

“The students always come first for Mr. Lopez,” adds Sister Patricia. “Not only is he their teacher, but also, he is their advocate, their motivator, and their biggest cheerleader. NDP is truly blessed to have an educator of his caliber in our community.”

Founded in 1873, Notre Dame Preparatory School is a Catholic, independent, college preparatory school for 813 girls in grades 6-12. The School Sisters of Notre Dame sponsor and operate the school, which is dedicated to educating girls to become young women who will transform the world.

