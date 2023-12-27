Get ready to dance the night away at our NYE Party Muti-level Party! Caribbean and R&B vibes will be taking over Downtown Baltimore!
Join Wavelength Events for the conclusive event of the year, a 2nd and 3rd level party at 4-level Supano’s Speakeasy in downtown Baltimore. We’re turning up the heat with Caribbean breeze and Classic R&B beats, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration to close out 2023.
Don’t miss the exclusivity of this Grand re-Opening on NYE!! Buy 1 ticket, and bring a complimentary guest!
Supano’s Speakeasy transforms into a musical haven, with a Blend of Caribbean hits and R&B Classic from talented R&B artists and Caribbean-inspired bands, ensuring that every note resonates with your soul.
Features:
- New year’s attire will be given at the door.
- Limited complimentary food to be provided (Early bird gets the worm)
- Wristband given for entry, Party will be on the 2nd floor
- Nothing stops the party!
- Cash Bar (be sure to tip the staff; they will be working hard for you)
- Videographer: All attendees will receive a Google link to their photos and the recap promo 1 week after the event.
- 360 Photobooth, Clips are included in the ticket price
- Security will be present.
Rules:
- Attendees age need to be 21+.
- Be ready to kick start 2024 with a Bang!
Dress Code: Formal attire. Come dressed to impress!
Tickets: $70 online, more at the door.
No cash tickets, only Cashapp at the door: $lgoods
Click here for details.