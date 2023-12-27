Get ready to dance the night away at our NYE Party Muti-level Party! Caribbean and R&B vibes will be taking over Downtown Baltimore!

Join Wavelength Events for the conclusive event of the year, a 2nd and 3rd level party at 4-level Supano’s Speakeasy in downtown Baltimore. We’re turning up the heat with Caribbean breeze and Classic R&B beats, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration to close out 2023.

Don’t miss the exclusivity of this Grand re-Opening on NYE!! Buy 1 ticket, and bring a complimentary guest!

Supano’s Speakeasy transforms into a musical haven, with a Blend of Caribbean hits and R&B Classic from talented R&B artists and Caribbean-inspired bands, ensuring that every note resonates with your soul.

Features:

New year’s attire will be given at the door.

Limited complimentary food to be provided (Early bird gets the worm)

Wristband given for entry, Party will be on the 2nd floor

Nothing stops the party!

Cash Bar (be sure to tip the staff; they will be working hard for you)

Videographer: All attendees will receive a Google link to their photos and the recap promo 1 week after the event.

360 Photobooth, Clips are included in the ticket price

Security will be present.

Rules:

Attendees age need to be 21+.

Be ready to kick start 2024 with a Bang!

Dress Code: Formal attire. Come dressed to impress!

Tickets: $70 online, more at the door.

No cash tickets, only Cashapp at the door: $lgoods

Click here for details.

