Get ready to dance the night away at our NYE Party Muti-level Party! Caribbean and R&B vibes will be taking over Downtown Baltimore!

Join Wavelength Events for the conclusive event of the year, a 2nd and 3rd level party at 4-level Supano’s Speakeasy in downtown Baltimore. We’re turning up the heat with Caribbean breeze and Classic R&B beats, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration to close out 2023.

Don’t miss the exclusivity of this Grand re-Opening on NYE!! Buy 1 ticket, and bring a complimentary guest!

GET TICKETS

Supano’s Speakeasy transforms into a musical haven, with a Blend of Caribbean hits and R&B Classic from talented R&B artists and Caribbean-inspired bands, ensuring that every note resonates with your soul.

Features:

  • New year’s attire will be given at the door.
  • Limited complimentary food to be provided (Early bird gets the worm)
  • Wristband given for entry, Party will be on the 2nd floor
  • Nothing stops the party!
  • Cash Bar (be sure to tip the staff; they will be working hard for you)
  • Videographer: All attendees will receive a Google link to their photos and the recap promo 1 week after the event.
  • 360 Photobooth, Clips are included in the ticket price
  • Security will be present.

Rules:

  • Attendees age need to be 21+.
  • Be ready to kick start 2024 with a Bang!

Dress Code: Formal attire. Come dressed to impress!

Tickets: $70 online, more at the door.
No cash tickets, only Cashapp at the door: $lgoods

Click here for details.

YouTube video
YouTube video

Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *