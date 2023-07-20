This year’s One Maryland One Book selection is “There There” by Tommy Orange, a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

The New York Times bestselling novel, which was released in 2018, weaves together the stories of 12 Native characters over multiple generations.

A selection committee of 20 Marylanders, including teachers, scholars, librarians, writers, booksellers, and community workers from 10 counties and Baltimore City chose this year’s book from nearly 300 titles that were submitted under the theme “Connection.”

“There There provides us an opportunity to connect with several Native American lives that feel immediate and relevant to the world today,” said Maryland Humanities Executive Director Lindsey Baker in a statement. “These characters are deeply rooted in their rich, often traumatic histories, yet are instantly recognizable to any reader. Tommy Orange shares with us their triumphs and their struggles, creating fully-rounded characters and journeys to follow.”

Programming around this year’s book will include a walking tour, panel discussion, and conversations with the author.

Maryland Humanities will hold a virtual event with Orange in conversation with Maryland-based Diné writer Brendan Shay Basham on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

Then on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m., Salisbury University will also host an event with Orange in conversation with Dr. Isabel Quintana Wulf of the English department. An audience Q&A and book signing will follow that conversation.

Both author events are free.

The Handsell House is a nonprofit owned by the Nanticoke Historic Preservation Alliance. The house sits on the Nanticoke River, also known as the Chicone Village, in what many know as Dorchester County.

One Maryland One Book and the Handsell House, in partnership with the Pocomoke Indian Nation and Dorchester County Public Library, will hold a community panel discussion on the topics covered in “There There” on Nov. 12.

Ashley Minner, who is Lumbee, will lead a walking tour of the American Indian community of East Baltimore, in partnership with the Enoch Pratt Library. One Maryland One Book plans to announce additional details about the walking tour this fall.

