Harbor East is adding luxury sleep to its upscale shopping repertoire.

Harbor East Management Group has announced that Saatva, a premier retailer of luxury mattresses online, will open a nearly 4,000-square-foot viewing room on the first floor of the 1001 Fleet Street building of Harbor East.

It’s the retailer’s first location in Baltimore and is set to open in early 2024. A press release from the management group describes the viewing room as “immersive” and “state-of-the-art.” There are only 11 such rooms in the United States.

“Saatva Viewing Rooms are designed to provide an integrated mattress exploration, education, and shopping experience,” reads the press announcement. “In addition to showcasing its award-winning mattresses, organic bedding, designer bedroom furniture and a full collection of luxury sleep accessories, the Viewing Room will be outfitted with the latest in modern retail technology from Samsung.”

For example, when a customer picks up a set of sheets or a blanket off the shelf, a screen next to the display immediately begins showing information about the product the person is handling.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our newest Viewing Room in one of Baltimore’s premier shopping districts,” said Saatva CEO Ron Rudzin in a statement. “As an extension of our online presence, our Harbor East location will be another way to experience our commitment to delivering white-glove customer service and made-to-order mattresses that don’t come in a box.”

Tim O’Donald, president of Harbor East Management Group, is excited for Saatva to join the other well-known retailers for which Harbor East is known.

“Welcoming Saatva to Harbor East further enhances the neighborhood as an exciting and convenient destination for Baltimore visitors and residents,” O’Donald said. “Saatva complements our retail mix with premier products for the home and a unique shopping experience.”

