As the Orioles find themselves at the top of the American League and poised for a playoff run, the Baltimore farm system stands among the best in all of baseball as well.

Baltimore has eight prospects in MLB Pipeline’s top-100 prospect list, tied for most in the league with the Dodgers. One prospect who hopes to find himself on the ranking soon is right-handed pitcher Connor Gillispie.

Gillispie, 25, was drafted by the Orioles in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of VCU after three collegiate seasons. After spending the last two seasons with High-A Aberdeen, Gillispie has pitched for Double-A Bowie this season. He is currently sporting a 5-4 record with a 4.13 ERA in 19 appearances this season, featuring a fastball, curveball, slider, changeup and cutter.

“I’ve definitely learned a lot this year,” Gillispie said on Glenn Clark Radio July 20. “The biggest thing is just being in the zone constantly. It changes the whole outcome of the game, moves things along. The hitters know they’ve got to swing. So it’s really just been attacking.”

Read more of this story here from content partner site Baltimore PressBox.

