The Orioles announced May 30 that they have signed outfielder Aaron Hicks to a Major League contract. He will wear No. 34 and be active for tonight’s game. Additionally, outfielder Cedric Mullins has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right groin strain. The Orioles’ 40-man roster currently has 40 players.

Hicks, 33, appeared in 28 games with the New York Yankees this season, making 15 starts in left field and five in center field. He slashed .188/.263/.261 (13-for-69) with two doubles, one home run, nine runs scored, five RBI, and seven walks. He ranked in the top 11 percent of the majors in Statcast Arm Strength with a 90.8 mph average on the top 10 percent of his throws.

Hicks has appeared in 898 games across 11 Major League seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2013-15) and New York Yankees, slashing .230/.329/.384 (661-for-2,878) with 113 doubles, 14 triples, 101 home runs, 428 runs scored, 356 RBI, 420 walks, and 65 stolen bases. He has appeared at all three outfield positions in his career, making 619 starts in center field, 104 in left, and 69 in right, and owns a career fielding percentage of .993 (13 E/1,811 TC).

