Outgoing host of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah will perform in Baltimore on March 9 as part of his “Off The Record” comedy tour. Photo courtesy of Trevor Noah tour website.

After revealing in September that he would be leaving the anchor desk of “The Daily Show,” comedian Trevor Noah on Monday announced his new “Off The Record” comedy tour, with a stop in Baltimore next March.

Noah will perform at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore on March 9, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m.

Noah took over as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” in 2015 after the departure of former host Jon Stewart.

In September, Noah announced in a video statement on Twitter that he would be stepping down from the satirical news program after seven years.

“I’ve loved hosting this show,” he said. “It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly sh***y on the worst days. We’ve laughed together. We’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.” A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

Noah’s last day at “The Daily Show” will be Dec. 8, Vulture reported. Comedy Central has not yet announced his replacement.

He will kick off his comedy tour in Atlanta on Jan. 20 before visiting Louisville, Kentucky on Feb. 10 and St. Louis, Missouri on March 3. Baltimore will be his fourth stop on the tour.

The South African comedian hosted the Grammy Awards in 2021 and 2022 as well as the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2022.

In 2016, he published his autobiographical comedy book, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which became a No. 1 New York Times Bestseller.

His latest comedy special, “I Wish You Would,” will premiere globally Nov. 22 on Netflix.

