Under Armour began construction on a new 280,000 sq. ft. office, retail, and fitness building called TMB2 in December. TMB2 is a five-story, 75 ft. tall building with an east-west orientation. Under Armour is hoping to open TMB2 by the end of 2024.

The first floor of TMB2 will have a two-story, 30,000 sq. ft. Under Armour Brand House retail store. This will have a northwest orientation that aligns with the street grid of the future phase of the Baltimore Peninsula development. There will additionally be a two-story, 30,000 sq. ft. fitness-oriented performance center with a southwest orientation.

The upper four floors will be office space designed to “promote collaboration.”

Under Armour recently opened a NCAA-regulation track and field facility with a multi-sport playing field at its new campus. This facility will serve primarily as a testing ground for Under Armour’s innovation, product development, and sports marketing. The athletic facility is available to Under Armour team members and the greater Baltimore community through shared-use agreements and special events. It has bleachers with a solar powered canopy overtop and a seating capacity of 1,400.

