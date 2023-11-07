East Baltimore will be the place to be if you want to sample local beers this weekend as the 6th Annual Patterson Park BrewFest returns Saturday, Nov. 11.

The rain-or-shine event will run from 12-4:30 p.m., though early access tickets will get you early entry at 11 a.m., plus some breakfast stouts and foods.

Enjoy food from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, Taco Bar Food Truck, and Delisha Peruvian. Then, wash it down with local beers from Checkerspot Brewery, Heavy Seas Beer, Key Brewing, Ministry of Brewing, Mobtown Brewing, Monument Brewing, Oliver Brewing and Union Brewery.

“We’re so excited to partner with our local breweries to present a fun event bringing together the community in Patterson Park to enjoy live music, and great food,” stated Katherine Klosek, board president of the Friends of Patterson Park, which is presenting the event.

Baltimore-based bands Whiskey Feathers and Mallow Hill will perform on the main stage.

The annual event supports the work of the Friends of Patterson Park to maintain and improve the park.

“BrewFest has become one of the Friends’ biggest fundraiser, and proceeds go to support all the important work of the Friends, including our volunteer teams that help the park look great, and free events like our Winter Lights celebration in December and our summer concerts series,” said Jennifer Arndt Robinson, the executive director of Friends of Patterson Park.

Various ticket packages can be purchased through the Friends of Patterson Park website.

