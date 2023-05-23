For the first time, Baltimore Fishbowl teamed up with Baltimore School for The Arts and assigned two seniors to cover the atmosphere around the 148th Preakness Stakes.
Faith Spicer and Ella Haber are visual art seniors at BSA, who have concentrated on photography in their final year. Spicer will be attending Towson University and Haber will attend Bard College to study photography. Neither have been to the Preakness before their assignment.
From the stables to the stands, colorful hats to charismatic horses, view the race day scenes in this photo gallery:
