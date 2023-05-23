Although Preakness crowds have yet to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, Pimlico Race Course saw an increase in attendance for this year’s event compared to last year.

For the first time, Baltimore Fishbowl teamed up with Baltimore School for The Arts and assigned two seniors to cover the atmosphere around the 148th Preakness Stakes.

Faith Spicer and Ella Haber are visual art seniors at BSA, who have concentrated on photography in their final year. Spicer will be attending Towson University and Haber will attend Bard College to study photography. Neither have been to the Preakness before their assignment.

From the stables to the stands, colorful hats to charismatic horses, view the race day scenes in this photo gallery:

A man holds onto a horse at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

The Preakness isn’t complete without fancy hats and attire. Photo by Ella Haber.

Two men peer out of a stable at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

A worker washes a horse’s muzzle at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

The Preakness isn’t complete without fancy hats and attire. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A worker tends to a horse at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A Preakness attendee takes notes. Photo by Ella Haber.

The Preakness isn’t complete without fancy hats and attire. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Some Preakness attendees wear their Maryland heart on their sleeve; others on their head. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A horse’s view at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

The Preakness isn’t complete without fancy hats and attire. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Inside at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

Hats and other booths are on display at Pimlico Race Course. Photo by Ella Haber.

Onward and upward. Photo by Ella Haber.

Attendees sit in the stands at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

Attendees observe the scene below at Pimlico Race Course. Photo by Ella Haber.

Preakness attendees ride on the back of a golf cart at Preakness 148 at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A man leads a horse with blinders at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

Workers at Pimlico Race Course observe the scene below. Photo by Ella Haber.

Workers look over Pimlico Race Coursse on May 20,2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A horse stands in its stable at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

Students from Baltimore School for the Arts sing at Preakness 148 at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A worker wrakes the track at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A horse receives a pat on the head at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

A man and a horse sidle up for a photo at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

A worker reaches into a pretzel warmer at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Base Honor Guard members enjoy some drinks at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Ella Haber.

Bruno Mars performs at Preakness Live, following the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

Bruno Mars performs at Preakness Live, following the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

