Through intermittent rainfall Saturday, thousands of rainbows emerged for this year’s Baltimore Pride parade and block party.

While many without umbrellas were soaked by the end of the festivities, the weather could not put a damper on Baltimore’s celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexaul, transgender, queer and other sexual and gender minority residents.

From skating tricks to waving flags to brightly colored outfits, enjoy these photos of Baltimore Pride 2023 by Baltimore School for the Arts student Faith Spicer.

Dressed in red boots, a gold skirt, and bejweled red headpiece, a Baltimore Pride attendee strikes a pose on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. During the Baltimore Pride Parade, a community member rides on the side of a car on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A rollerskater does a trick jump over a fellow skater laying on a board during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Members of the Baltimore Flamingos Rugby Football Club march in the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A Baltimore Pride attendee embraces the rain on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Community members smile and watch the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Baltimore Pride attendees smile for a photo on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A Baltimore Pride attendee smiles through the rain on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Baltimore Pride Parade marchers carry a rainbow chain of bandannas on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Onlookers watch as the Baltimore Pride Parade procession appraoches on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A community member waves a Pride flag during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Dressed in feathers, crowns, and rainbow attire, community members march in the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A Baltimore Pride attendee waves a rainbow fan as they watch cheerleaders walk in the parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A Baltimore Pride attendee waves a Pride flag on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Rainbow balloon letters form the word “UNITE” at the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Community members spread the message “Love Above All” on shirts and signs during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. A person walks in red thigh high boots at Baltimore Pride on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Carrying kids and flags, Baltimore Pride Parade marchers make the most of the rainy day on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Representatives from AHF Healthcare pass out handeld Pride flags with AHF’s logo on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer. Pride flags wave in the air near Charles and 23rd streets during the Baltimore Pride Parade on June 24, 2023. Photo by Faith Spicer.

