Through intermittent rainfall Saturday, thousands of rainbows emerged for this year’s Baltimore Pride parade and block party.
While many without umbrellas were soaked by the end of the festivities, the weather could not put a damper on Baltimore’s celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexaul, transgender, queer and other sexual and gender minority residents.
From skating tricks to waving flags to brightly colored outfits, enjoy these photos of Baltimore Pride 2023 by Baltimore School for the Arts student Faith Spicer.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
Related
Support Baltimore Fishbowl, Support Baltimore
We rely on reader and advertising support to fund our reporting. Show your love for Baltimore by powering the stories that illuminate what makes Baltimore unique, and helping to keep access free for neighbors who need it.