Ice sculptors dazzled onlookers with their carved creations this Saturday at the Harbor Point Ice Festival.

Sculptures ranged from a functional ice slide to a Baltimore Ravens homage to a recreation of the city’s iconic “The Greatest City America” bench and more.

Attendees were able to watch artists at work with chainsaws, take photos with the ice carvings, enjoy food and drinks from local vendors, and listen to music.

Despite the cold, the fantastic artistry kept hearts warm and smiles beaming.

Check out scenes from this year’s festival in this gallery of photos by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography LLC:

Harbor Point Ice Fest sign carved into the sail of an ice boat. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Rayne Bonner, 8, of Baltimore, Maryland, takes a ride down the Mr Trash Wheel themed ice slide. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Bailey, 4, takes a ride down the Mr Trash Wheel themed ice slide. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Phil Nannay photographs Tawni Stetson, seated, and Donna Trainum, all of Baltimore, Maryland. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Iantha McCallum photographs Charlotte McGoines, both of Baltimore, Maryland next to a Ravens logo embedded in ice. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Dawn Marton, of Fenwick Island, Deleware, orders a drink from Bar Movement. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Connor Shaw, of Ice Lab, carves an anchor during an ice carving demonstration. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

An event attendee prepares to order from Fuzzies Burgers, one of 3 food trucks at the event. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Asa Harris, 3, of Baltimore, Maryland watches the ice carving demonstration. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Connor Shaw, of Ice Lab, carves an anchor during an ice carving demonstration. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Abel Katzenstein, 10, of Baltimore, Maryland, watches the ice carving demonstration. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Connor Shaw, of Ice Lab, carves an anchor during an ice carving demonstration. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Brittany Tyner, seated on a carved ice bench, is photographed by Jewan Tyner, both of Baltimore, Maryland. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Margaret Lloyd, left, and Wanda Spears, both of Baltimore, Maryland, take a photo in front of a carved ice Maryland state flag. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

The band Roses and Rust performs. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Victor Marcynov, 5, of Baltimore, Maryland, plays with a giant foam building set. 2024 Harbor Point Ice Fest, Baltimore, Maryland. (Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

