It’s still too warm for snow in most of Maryland, but the wintry fun has already begun at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink.

During opening day Saturday, Baltimore residents and visitors glided across the ice while enjoying tunes by DJ Ashmo.

The first 50 children were able to participate in free ice-skating and skate rental, and receive sweet treats from Crust by Mack and hot cocoa.

Located at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater between the Harborplace pavilions, the ice rink is sponsored by the Pearlstone Family Fund and the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds.

The ice rink will operate through Jan. 15. Daily hours of operation are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be special holiday hours:

Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 23): 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve (Sunday, Dec. 24): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25): 4 p.m. 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (Sunday, Dec. 31): 10 a.m. 11 p.m.

New Year’s Day (Monday, Jan. 1): 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Until you get a chance to visit the rink yourself, enjoy these photos by Carl Schmidt (Federal Hill Photography LLC) of folks having fun on the ice this Saturday:

Jonathen Mann, skate guard with Magic Ice. His responsibilities were to look after the safety of participants and provide skate instruction. Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Nica Wu, of Baltimore Maryland assists son Nicholas, 4. Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Brooklyn Cipolla, 7, of New York, skates while mother Jen and Carrie Flora, grey shirt, of Perry Hall, Maryland, take a photo. Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Freedom Das, 8, of Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

DJ Ashmo, of Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Marina Mccaney, left, of Waterfront Partnership and Jean Rusatira, of Matriarch Coffee (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Makayla Zion, left, and Ziyah Johnson, both of Baltimore, Maryland. Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Jonathen Mann, left, skate guard with Magic Ice and Jim Kroger, of Columbia, Maryland. Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Sophia Matz, left, 16, of Carroll County, Maryland, with brother Steven, 4. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Natalie Flagg, left, and Cody Seekford, both of Baltimore, Maryland. They choose this event for their second date. Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Marcus, left, assists Naima, 7, both of Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Catherine left, photographs her children (L to R) Blake, Cameron, and Bryce. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

Inner Harbor Ice Rink Opening Day, Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography LLC)

