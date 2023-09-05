The 142nd Maryland State Fair in Timonium returned for its second of three weekends Aug. 31-Sept. 4, featuring exciting rides, engaging performances, educational agricultural displays, and more.
Classic amusements like Ferris wheels, rollercoasters, and bumper cars continue to be a big draw for fair-goers looking for an adrenaline rush.
And for those attendees who want to experience all the fair fun without the heights and fast speeds, there’s plenty for them as well.
Some who felt lucky tried their hand at the games available along the midway, or bet on one of multiple thoroughbred horse races.
The fair also offers entertainment like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, which includes a race to see which can cut through a log faster: a chainsaw or a two-handed cross cut saw.
Whether shopping for themselves or a loved one, attendees can find a variety of artisan wares such as scented candles, artwork, jewelry, and chocolate.
For attendees seeking educational experiences, the Maryland State Fair offers exhibits like City Ranch, a non-profit founded to give Baltimore City youth experience in agriculture. Children interested in agricultural professions can get instruction on evaluating livestock.
Attendees seeking garden design inspiration can check out the MD Nursery, Landscape, and Greenhouse Association’s display on different types of plants and gardens.
And no Maryland State Fair would be complete without livestock like cows, sheep, pigs, and chickens. Attendees can check out newborns in the Birthing Center, or watch livestock judging in the Cow Palace.
There’s one weekend left of the Maryland State Fair on Sept. 7-10. In addition to the usual attractions and entertainment, fairgoers next weekend will be able to enjoy headliner performances by Towson-native band All Time Low (Sept. 8) and singer Quinn XCII (Sept. 9).
