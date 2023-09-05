The 142nd Maryland State Fair in Timonium returned for its second of three weekends Aug. 31-Sept. 4, featuring exciting rides, engaging performances, educational agricultural displays, and more.

Classic amusements like Ferris wheels, rollercoasters, and bumper cars continue to be a big draw for fair-goers looking for an adrenaline rush.

And for those attendees who want to experience all the fair fun without the heights and fast speeds, there’s plenty for them as well.

Mia Wenzel, 11, of Parkton, Maryland, jumps on the Extreme Air amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Joe Wenderoth with horse Val compete in the 65+ Senior Showmanship category. Val placed 2nd. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Leroy Naugle, right, with horse Blue Ribbon Farm Extreme compete in the 65+ Senior Showmanship category. Blue Ribbon Farm Extreme placed 3rd. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

A calf, born just a few hours earlier, rests next to its mother at the Birthing Center. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Christine Zhang photographs mother Minluwang, both of Parkville, Maryland, in the Maryland FFA Association exhibit. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Two children, holding notepads, evaluate a Holstein cow. The children are participating in a competition that tests their ability to evaluate a breed example and defend their reasoning. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Jacob Brown prepares his Holstein for competition the following day. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Austin Doyle photographs Tess, 1, and Rachel Doyle, all of Baltimore City, Maryland. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Jaylynn Post, of Westminster, Maryland, prepares a Tunis sheep for competition. Grandmother Melanie Haines looks on. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Emmie Emaghar, 2, of Timonium, Maryland attempts to throw a ball into a bowl to win a prize. Father Tyler, in blue baseball cap, looks on. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Attendees ride the Typhoon amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Harper, 6, left, and Molly Mohr, 4, look at chicks in the Birthing Center. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Lee LeCaptain, left, races Jovian, center and Gretchen Espana, right, to cut through a log during the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show. The Espanas won. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Race 1 of the Timonium Juvenile Stakes. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Groomers prepare horses for Race 2 of the Timonium Juvenile Stakes. Spectators evaluate horses for possible purchase and placing bets. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Logan Franco, 3, of Baltimore City, Maryland, plays with a bubble maker he won from an amusement. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

April Briggs of Calvert County, Maryland interacts with Handsome, a 30+ year old thoroughbred, at the City Ranch exhibit. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Beth Cherry helps Sierra Lach, both of Timonium, Maryland, try on a necklace at the Paparazzi booth. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Sophia Grogan, right, of Adamstown, Maryland and a 4H volunteer, works with son Desmond, 12, center, and Penny Conlon, 11, of Mt Airy, Maryland, on a hypothetical garden design. The purpose of the exercise is to help people of all ages to plan and design a garden using various types of layouts, property shapes, and plants. 2023 MD State Fair in Timonium, Maryland. Credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC.

Some who felt lucky tried their hand at the games available along the midway, or bet on one of multiple thoroughbred horse races.

The fair also offers entertainment like the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, which includes a race to see which can cut through a log faster: a chainsaw or a two-handed cross cut saw.

Whether shopping for themselves or a loved one, attendees can find a variety of artisan wares such as scented candles, artwork, jewelry, and chocolate.

For attendees seeking educational experiences, the Maryland State Fair offers exhibits like City Ranch, a non-profit founded to give Baltimore City youth experience in agriculture. Children interested in agricultural professions can get instruction on evaluating livestock.

Attendees seeking garden design inspiration can check out the MD Nursery, Landscape, and Greenhouse Association’s display on different types of plants and gardens.

And no Maryland State Fair would be complete without livestock like cows, sheep, pigs, and chickens. Attendees can check out newborns in the Birthing Center, or watch livestock judging in the Cow Palace.

There’s one weekend left of the Maryland State Fair on Sept. 7-10. In addition to the usual attractions and entertainment, fairgoers next weekend will be able to enjoy headliner performances by Towson-native band All Time Low (Sept. 8) and singer Quinn XCII (Sept. 9).

Like this: Like Loading...