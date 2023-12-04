The Mayor’s Christmas Parade celebrated its 50th year in Baltimore on Sunday, with marching bands, flag twirlers, local officials, giant inflatable figures, skating tricks, and more.

Residents gathered along the streets of Hampden and Medfield to watch the parade procession stroll by, and collect some candy from parade participants.

Check out this gallery of photos by Carl Schmidt (Federal Hill Photography LLC) to see some of the weekend’s festive fun:

Sophia Wilkinson (red nose), 6, of Baltimore, Maryland holds a sign in the parade. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

An employee of the office of the mayor hands out candy to attendees. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Mayor Brandon Scott, center, and members of the Mervo Mustangs, class 4A/3A 2023 state football champions, hand out candy to attendees. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Calvert Hall College High School. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Calvert Hall College High School. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Calvert Hall College High School. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Sunrise Safety Services. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Kerry Flanagan, left, and Julie Phillips, both of Baltimore, Maryland watch Julie’s daughter in the parade. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Catholic High Schoolof Baltimore. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Carly Dean, of Baltimore, Maryland skates with Skate Park of Baltimore. 2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

James Parrigin, center, of Salisbury, Maryland, skates with sons, Wyatt, 12, left and Benjamin, 9. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Band. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Band. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Coleman Moore, of Baltimore, Maryland, drives his 1967 Ford Mustang in the parade. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

2023 Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore, Maryland. (credit: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography, LLC)

Like this: Like Loading...