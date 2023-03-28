CFG Bank Arena, which has been under renovation since March of last year, will host its grand opening on April 7th for the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band concert. Oak View Group (OVG), the arena’s developer, hosted a media tour of the renovated arena Monday.

CFG Bank Arena partially reopened in February for the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, but has been closed since then to finish construction.

OVG, along with its partners Fundamental Advisors and Thirty Five Ventures, have fully funded the approximately $250-million renovation of CFG Bank Arena. They will lease the building for the next 30 years through an entity called Baltimore Arena Co.

Renovation details from OVG:

Renovations to the arena include the removal of the permanent stage, adding seats and suites, refurbishing concourses, upgrading concessions areas, and changing the building’s appearance. Additional upgrades to the facility will include focuses on sustainability such as using locally sourced materials such as repurposing the steel from the original venue. Other new features include LED lighting, low flow and waterless fixtures, and more; world-class acoustics to amplify the audio experience; next-generation touchless and self-serve technologies for food & beverage and merchandise purchases to minimize transaction times; renovations to the venue’s back of house; structural, mechanical, electrical, lighting and fire protection upgrades; as well as construction encompassing, plumbing, electrical, fire protection, lighting; and updates to the arena’s telecommunications infrastructure, wireless network, and video/network/security systems. The newly renovated CFG Bank Arena features upgraded concessions areas, among other updates. Photo by Kevin Lynch.

Capacity will be 14,000 when CFG Bank Arena returns in April, an increase from the previous capacity of 12,289. It has 10 event-level suites and 16 premium level suites. It also has a club level on the north end of the lower deck with premium hospitality and booth seating.

There are bars and food vendors on the floor level as well as the second level that is open concourse with views of the floor and stage.

Read more at SouthBmore.

Like this: Like Loading...