Pittsburgh-based sandwich business Primanti Brothers Restaurant and Bar will open its first location in the Baltimore region this spring.

The restaurant will be located at 996 Corporate Blvd, in Linthicum Heights in Anne Arundel County.

Less than four miles from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport the new eatery is expected to satiate sandwich-lovers traveling in and out of Baltimore. And the company hopes the restaurant will be a favorite for Baltimore residents too, as it will be seven miles from downtown Baltimore.

A rendering depicts the interior of a new Primanti Bros. restaurant opening this spring in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. Rendering courtesy of Primanti Bros.

“There’s no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion than into the Baltimore region,” said Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb in a statement. “We’re excited to bring people together at the location in Linthicum. And while we might’ve been born out of Pittsburgh – we know once Baltimore gives us a shot – they’ll love what we do.”

Among the offerings on the Primanti Bros. menu are their “Almost Famous” sandwich, which is topped with French fries and includes grilled meat, provolone cheese, coleslaw, tomatoes, and Italian bread. Those sandwiches come in a variety of options, from capicola to corned beef to kielbasa and more.

The business also offers “Tall Boy” sandwiches, burgers, loaded fries, chicken wings and tenders, salads, pizzas, appetizers, desserts, a full bar, a kid’s menu, and more.

Primanti Brothers’ roots can be traced back to 1933 when Joe Primanti opened a sandwich cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, where he fed “hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night.” Joe later opened a small storefront with his brothers Dick and Stanley, and their nephew John DePriter.

Now, Primanti Bros. has more than 40 locations, mostly across Pennsylvania, as well as Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The Linthicum Heights restaurant will be the second Primanti Bros. location in Maryland, following a spot in Hagerstown.

