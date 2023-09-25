Pizza bar HomeSlyce closed in recent weeks after 11 years of business in South Baltimore, but Pizza Harbor has reopened in its space at the 2 East Wells apartment building. Pizza Harbor is a new concept by Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Vladimir Semerey.

HomeSlyce was started in South Baltimore at 1741 Light St. and moved around the corner to the 2 East Wells apartment building in 2022. The South Baltimore location became a franchise owned by Semerey in the new 2 East Wells location.

Semerey told SouthBMore.com he wanted to go in a different direction from HomeSlyce to have more freedom with the menu and marketing. He also wanted to build a sit-down bar in the 2,000 sq. ft. restaurant space.

With the help of his father, Semerey renovated the space to add the sit-down bar and new tables made of whiskey barrels. The new bar is in part of the dining room and the former self-serve draught wall, which was at HomeSlyce, is now additional dining space. The new design features wood accents and Ukrainian decor. The exterior features large red and white Pizza Harbor signs.

The transition from HomeSlyce to Pizza Harbor took four weeks.

Pizza Harbor is currently in a soft opening and only open for carryout and delivery. Semerey expects to have it ready for dine-in customers in less than two weeks.

Read more at SouthBmore.

