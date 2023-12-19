Enoch Pratt Free Library CEO Heidi Daniel will step down at the end of February to become CEO of the King County Public Library in Washington state.

“Leading the Pratt Library has been one of the most humbling, fulfilling, and joyful experiences of my life,” Daniel wrote in a letter Tuesday. “Each one of you made me feel at home in Baltimore and I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished.”

Daniel has led Baltimore’s public library system for seven years. She has overseen projects such as the reopening of the renovated Central Library; navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to serve the community; plans to break ground on the Pratt’s first new library building in 15 years in Park Heights; and more.

In 2022, the Pratt recorded its highest circulation in 12 years, the highest number of new cardholders in 7 years, and a record number of active cardholders, Daniel reported.

The King County Public Library, where Daniel will be heading next, is one of the largest circulating libraries in the United States.

Darcell Graham, the Pratt’s vice president of public services, will serve as interim CEO while the library launches a nationwide search for a permanent CEO next year. Graham has worked with the Pratt for more than 25 years.

“I’m confident that the Pratt will continue to reach new goals with the leadership of Interim CEO Darcell Graham,” Daniel said in a letter She has worked across nearly all of the public service divisions at the Pratt and has a keen understanding of our shared vision and commitments.

Graham will help manage American Rescue Plan investment in Pratt buildings, collective bargaining negotiations with the library’s staff, and a new 5-year strategic plan that will be released next year.

“The Pratt Library is a national jewel and it’s been an honor and privilege to serve you,” Daniel wrote.

