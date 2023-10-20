BUILDING LEARNERS

Built on brain science, Building Learners is a highly individualized program at Boys’ Latin taken by all ninth graders that helps them understand how they learn best. The boys have over 20 sessions designed to build confidence and become more independent learners.

Using Mindprint, a standardized test that details how the brain processes, stores and organizes information, each student comes to understand how he learns best. For example, visual learners understand, process and remember material using charts and graphs, while verbal learners use language (hearing and seeing it).

Three main areas of focus in Building Learners are: knowing your brain, memory and study skills, and executive function. Research has shown that strong executive function skills are the number one predictor of success.

Each session begins with mindfulness – slowing the brain to be more open and receptive. Studies have shown that mindfulness can reduce the adverse effects of stress and increase engagement.

Program director Sarah Rosiak remarked, “We know our students, but we strive for them to know themselves. Understanding how they learn best and the tools that the boys are using will help them far beyond their time at Boys’ Latin.”

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...