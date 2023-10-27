STUDENT-ATHLETE LEADERSHIP TEAM (SALT)

Friends School of Baltimore not only fields competitive athletic teams, but also promotes high standards for excellence, and a healthy perspective on competition for its students. The Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) plays a pivotal role in this process. This team provides a forum for student-athletes, coaches, and administrators to learn about themselves and grow as the next generation of leaders. Members help coordinate guest speakers, spirit events, and volunteer service learning opportunities.

When selected to be the captain of an athletic team at Friends, a student automatically becomes a member of SALT. Team captains can be selected in a number of ways, such as team nominations, coaching staff selections, or students can self-nominate. This group works to bring in coaches, alumni, health professionals, nutritionists, and local college sports players to present on a variety of topics, including goal-setting, social equity, Quaker values, leading from the sideline, and mental health. Athletic Director Kara Carlin, who oversees SALT, has many ideas for the future of the program; “Next year we would like to have the Upper School athletic leaders teach leadership skills to the Middle School captains so they can put these skills into practice at a younger age.”

At Friends School, the expectations for the athletic program mirror those for academics and the arts: high standards for all involved, full commitment from adults and students, and continuous, differentiated support that allows all children to fulfill their potential.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

