STEM PROGRAM

The Catholic High School of Baltimore is the first Catholic school for young women to offer a STEM Program. Since its inception in 2008, Catholic High’s STEM Program has been distinguished for providing young women with a quality education in the sciences, allowing them to be confident in college and in future careers. The Program has grown in recent years to offer concentrations in Engineering, Biomedicine, and Sports Medicine.

The Program’s highly skilled faculty, including a Lead Engineer and a Doctor of Medicine, provide courses such as Design and Analysis, Bioengineering, Histology, and Pathology. Students discover their passion for STEM in the state-of-the-art Engineering Lab, Robotics Lab, and Clinical Simulation Lab. Medical courses offered in the Clinical Simulation Lab use high-fidelity mannequins that give students real-world experiences before ever stepping foot in a college course.

This year, the STEM Program is pleased to offer its students in-field experience with their new partners, LifeBridge Health – ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company (Summer 2024). Catholic High’s students continue to be one step ahead of other high school students when applying for college and jobs in the STEM field.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

