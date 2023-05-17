The BROMO Arts District will host their fifth annual art walk Thursday from 5-9 p.m., featuring live performances, great food, open studio tours, pop-up markets and exhibits, plus an after party at Current Space’s Garden Bar and more.

Attendees will be able to dance, buy directly from local artists, and eat to the beat while strolling through the historic BROMO Arts District, which encompasses an eclectic array of galleries, performance spaces, food vendors, historical landmarks, research spaces, cultural hubs, institutes, retail locations, and much more.

From West Read Street to Lombard Street, you’re sure to find something that strikes your fancy, but be sure to register at eventbrite.com so you don’t miss out on special discounts and event updates.

The BROMO Arts District’s Executive Director Emily Breiter shared with Baltimore Fishbowl the who, what, where, and why of BROMO Arts District, and what excites her about the arts and her role here in Baltimore as Thursday’s festivities approach.

“My entire life I have been a fan of the arts – whether that was taking art classes in high school and college, or appreciating art exhibits and performances,” Breiter said. “I studied Sociology and minored in African studies in college; the biggest throughline of my studies and my passions is connecting with people. In my role as the executive director of the BROMO Arts District, I’m an arts administrator and advocate. I work with artists who call the BROMO Arts District home and support their work through marketing and advocacy.”

Baltimore Fishbowl: So The BROMO Art Walk has lots going on in a short span of time. Why not divide the event up over a few days ?

Emily Breiter: The one-night event is purposeful. One of my favorite things to hear during and after the event is how attendees had no idea how many creative spaces and artists reside in the District. The event offers a unique opportunity to experience a wide variety of spaces during the course of one evening. It’s impossible to see everything – so, we want you to come back! There are over 350 events annually hosted by our BROMO artists – and the Art Walk is just one of them. We want you to feel inspired, and we want you to plan your next visit before your evening is over.”

BFB: The BROMO Arts District is a broad swath of space composed of many entities. How do you go about connecting all of those things together for something like this, or for even just a meeting?

EB: The BROMO Arts District covers 117 acres on the west side of Downtown Baltimore and is dotted with galleries, theaters, studios and performance art spaces. When I came into this role in 2020, my focus was to connect these dots and establish relationships with the artists who call this District home. I scheduled Zoom meetings with every creative organization and as many artists as possible so I could get to know them and offer my support during the pandemic and beyond. And as a result, since 2021, we’ve hosted five art walks.

BFB: How should one ideally experience the art walk if they want to get the most out of it, including taking in art, performances, and eats?



EB: There is no right way to enjoy the BROMO Art Walk! But, here’s a strategy I recommend to get the most out of your evening:

Identify your must-sees and plan your route around those (pro-tip, check out the map on our website).

I suggest attending one in each of these categories – a live performance, a gallery exhibit, an artist studio, and an interactive experience.

Be sure to fuel up and stop somewhere for dinner! There is a list of participating restaurants who are offering discounts for art walk goers.

Don’t forget about the after party located at the Current Space Garden Bar from 9-11 p.m. There, you can mix and mingle with other art supporters and even some of the participating artists. The after party is free, and to enter just show your Eventbrite ticket.

BFB: What is your planned route?

EB: My goal for the evening is to stop by the first-time Art Walk participants. As the convener and connector of The BROMO Arts District I want to check in and make sure they’re having a good first experience and offer my support. While I try to make it to all the locations, there’s so many, so, I focus on the newest additions.

BFB: What are the top benefits of having an arts district designation, versus all of these entities existing on their own?

EB: There are many benefits of having an arts district designation. One, there are tax incentives for artists to set up their creative spaces within the BROMO District; two, the density of organizations and close proximity allows for thoughtful programming such as these art walks; and three, BROMO, and our umbrella organization Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, market and promote our creatives and the district as a whole.

BFB: For folks unfamiliar, can you explain how the BROMO Arts District receives its funding?

EB: We’re supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the City of Baltimore as well as generous donations from local organizations. Those looking to support can visit our donate page to learn more.

BFB: What changes would you like to see in Baltimore that would help expand this type of programming to a more robust citywide level?

EB: Baltimore City as a whole has a thriving and very special arts community. What makes the ecosystem so special are the ways the larger, more storied organizations partner with the smaller, up-and-coming artists. For example, Maryland Art Place and the Hippodrome Theatre in BROMO uplifts and supports neighboring artists, and in Northern Baltimore the Baltimore Museum of Art does the same. We have many successful arts organizations who do their part in supporting their peers; the best way to describe it is collaboration over competition.

From a citywide standpoint, it’s important to encourage all entities – from city government to developers – to continue to reinvest in the district and to directly support our local creatives.

BFB: What’s new this year as opposed to past art walks?

EB: New this year, we’re excited to add more participating artists to the route; examples include Kelly Walker Fine Art and artist Qrcky at Studio Q. We’ve also added guided tours hosted by Mural Art Tours Baltimore. At every BROMO Art Walk, our artists and creatives are showing up in new, exciting ways.

BFB: What do you want the public to take away from this experience?

EB: The biggest takeaway from all of BROMO’s Art Walks is the exploration of artists who call the BROMO Arts District home. Our goal is to have you plan your next visit before the evening is over.

BFB: Going forward, what are some goals, or innovations you would like to achieve ?

EB: Our goal is to continue to put the BROMO Arts District on the map – elevating and supporting all the groups in the district and ensuring those who live and visit Baltimore City know about BROMO and support BROMO.

In my role as Executive Director, I strive to connect with the creatives in BROMO and support them in their endeavors. The beauty of BROMO is that it’s alive and constantly evolving – with more than 30 galleries, music venues, theaters, and collectives, I get the privilege to make genuine connections with these creatives and promote their work. There’s so much to look forward to in the BROMO Arts District; we hope to see everyone come out this Thursday evening to experience the Art Walk.

To register and to find out more information you can go to eventbrite.com. Have fun out there!

