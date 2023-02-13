Evolution Craft Brewing Company is known throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for it’s award-winning craft beers. Founded in April of 2009, by brothers John and Tom Knorr, the brewery is located in Salisbury, MD. The building, at East Vine Street, once housed an old ice plant and is over 40,000 square feet. In addition to the brewery, Public House restaurant serves top notch dishes that compliment their beer. Visit the brewery and taste for yourself. Open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner daily and brunch every weekend. Offering free brewery tours on weekends with an extensive variety of craft beers on tap. You will also find their beer in bars and restaurants all along the east coast and at your favorite retailer. EVO has a wide range of unique craft beers that are made to compliment good food. It’s the constant evolution to create the perfect pairings for beer lovers to enjoy. Ever-better beer for ever-better food.

Like this: Like Loading...