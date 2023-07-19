

Fans flocked to get their fingers on some Raising Cane’s chicken at the fast food chain’s newly opened Westminster location this week.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based brand – known for their chicken finger meals, Cane’s Sauce, and Texas toast – opened its third Maryland restaurant on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, giveaways and more.

Located at 400 Englar Road in Westminster, the restaurant features two drive-through lanes, a dining room and a patio.

“There is always more ONE LOVE®for Raising Cane’s to spread around and we can’t wait for the great people of Westminster to experience that,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Ryan Helfer in a statement. “We pride ourselves on opening new Restaurants in fun, vibrant and supportiveCommunities, which is exactly why we chose Westminster.”

The Westminster Raising Cane’s will be open from 10-12 a.m. Sunday throughThursday, and 10-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Drive-through, mobile app, takeout, and dine-in options are available.

Maryland’s first Raising Cane’s location opened in Towson in January 2023. The restaurant is part of the Towson Row mixed-use development about a half mile from Towson University.

Raising Cane’s also has a location in Waldorf.

The brand has plans to open at least 10 locations in the Baltimore area.

Raising Cane’s has more than 750 restaurants in over 35 states, the Middle East and Guam. The company plans to open 100 new restaurants in various markets in 2023.

