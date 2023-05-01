OPEN HOUSE
Sunday, May 7 • 12:00pm – 1:30pm
8208 Spring Bottom Way, Pikesville, MD
4 beds | 4 1/2 baths | 3,200 sq. ft.
NEW PRICE: Under $1 million
Listing Price: $995,000
Listing agent: Cindy Conklin | Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
Office: 410-525-5435 | Cell: 443-629-0152
cindy.conklin@sir.com
Rarely available Mid-Century Modern home – totally renovated from studs to dazzling, including ALL BRAND NEW CUSTOM CABINETS, HIGH END FINISHES, LIGHTING, AND SYSTEMS. Situated on large (.81 acres) corner lot with pool and gazebo. Inside is an open, light and bright open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the beautiful backyard oasis. The high-end gourmet kitchen with Thor & Miele appliances, quartz countertops & massive island is a cook’s dream, and anchors the huge living & dining space. The primary suite boasts a a luxurious bath with heated floors, a soaking tub and large double-headed shower. Three additional bedrooms, two of them with en-suite baths round out the sleeping wing. On the flip side, is a play room or den and a “work at home” office which could easily be turned into a mud room (since it has plumbing & side door access). The long list of upgraded features include engineered hardwoods, ambient lighting, surround sound system, 7ft custom doors, & three-zone heating/cooling. Single-level living makes this stunner practical and easy for aging in place or a family.
