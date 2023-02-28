Swim over to your local library branch to participate in the Enoch Pratt Free Library and National Aquarium’s Read to Reef program and receive free aquarium admission.

Starting March 1, the program tasks Baltimore City students in fifth grade or younger with reading any five aquatic or conservation-themed books, which they will track on a special Read to Reef bookmark (while supplies last).

After finishing all five books, the young readers will be able to exchange their completed bookmark for free admission to the National Aquarium for up to four guests through June 18, 2023.

“Reading can open a gateway to a world of possibilities for children and their families, and the Read to Reef book club is a great way for them to discover a love of learning about the ocean and environment,” said National Aquarium Community Programs Manager Sarah Doccolo in a statement. “When a child learns about an animal or habitat in a Read to Reef book and then gets to see that animal at the National Aquarium, they learn to care for and protect those

Pratt librarians and National Aquarium educators and staff curated a list of ocean- and conservation-themed books, with a range of titles that includes selections for children of any reading level.

Among this year’s books is the novel “Expedition Backyard,” written by author Rosemary Mosco and illustrated by National Aquarium graphic designer Binglin Hu.

“We are thrilled to, once again, partner with the National Aquarium to bring the Read to Reef book club to our youngest readers,” Enoch Pratt Free Library President and CEO Heidi Daniel said in a statement. “We truly see the impact this program is having, inspiring children to become passionate about our planet and conservation and creating a lifelong love of learning.”

The Pratt Central Library will also host an Imagination Celebration event on March 25 with National Aquarium staff, featuring programming for children ages five and younger.

animals and habitats. We are proud to partner with Enoch Pratt Free Library to offer Baltimore students the chance to experience this full-circle moment for themselves.”

