Registration is now open for the mayor’s annual spring cleanup, which will take place on Earth Day, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Brandon Scott is teaming up with Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Jason Mitchell, and they hope residents will collaborate to clean and beautify their neighborhoods.

“The Mayor’s Spring Clean Up is the time of the year where we connect our love for our City with our charitable hands to clean and beautify their communities,” Scott said in a statement. “Residents can work together to not only clean and beautify where they live, they can roll up their sleeves to assist other communities facing cleaning challenges.”

Scott himself will participate with volunteer-led cleaning crews and DPW workers who will visit city neighborhoods to help. Participants can call 311 to register their cleaning activities, and thereby be eligible for Baltimore City trucks to visit their locations to pick up the debris they collect.

Mitchell is looking forward to his department lending a hand in the citywide cleanup.

“The Department of Public Works is always eager to advance Mayor Scott’s vision for clean and healthy neighborhoods across Baltimore City,” he said. “Keeping our city clean and beautiful is at the heart of DPW’s mission as a department, and we are excited to continue supporting the tradition of this annual initiative.”

DPW will donate 50 trash bags to community groups with 20 or more participants, and five trash bags to individual registrants. All must register through 311 and provide their 311-issued SR number upon pickup of the trash bags. Registered volunteers may begin picking up their trash bags starting on Monday, March 27, between 9. a.m. and 2 p.m., at one of two DPW locations: 2840 Sisson St. or 111 Kane St.

Alternatively, trash and debris can be bagged and placed out with weekly trash collections for pickup, or brought to a Residential Drop-off Center.

City residents can also request stormwater credit applications when they register.

There is no collection of household bulk trash items this year as part of the Spring Cleanup, but residents may call 311 to schedule a separate bulk collection of up to three items.

To volunteer at a predetermined location, you can use this sign-up form.

