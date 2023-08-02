Reservoir Hill’s annual resource fair and music festival will return for its 18th year this Saturday, with headliner The Jonathan Gilmore Project and other entertainers.

The St. Francis Neighborhood Center will host ResFest on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at German Park, located at 2423 Linden Ave. The event is free, open to the public, and will be held rain or shine.

The festival will feature local vendors, including more than 30 resource vendors offering information about employment, education, homeownership, legal services, healthcare, and more from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will also be local artisans and entrepreneurs, live music, grocery and school supply giveaways, food, and more.

“We believe in connection, community, investment, and access. That’s what’s really at the heart of this event, and the work we do day-in and day-out at SFNC. Providing a safe, community-focused space for connection to happen. Whether that is connecting with your family, friends, neighbors or a service that can meet you where you’re at in your journey, whatever that might look like,” said Angela Miller, the St. Francis Neighborhood Center’s community engagement manager, in a statement.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can sign up through this Google Form. The neighborhood center has waived fees for youth vendors.

Local acts will perform at the festival, such as Nikki Acoustic, The Lucky Few, and dance group Moving History. Headliner The Jonathan Gilmore Project will take the stage at 4 p.m.

DJ TNT, an afterschool and summer program instructor at the St. Francis Neighborhood Center, will serve as the festival MC.

Guilford Hall Brewery will be selling alcoholic beverages, with a portion of beverage sales benefiting the neighborhood center.

There will also be a Kid’s Corner, with video games from Next Level Gaming, yard games, ice cream from Taharka Brothers, and more.

