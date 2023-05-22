Rye Street Tavern at the Sagamore Spirit Distillery will reopen in early 2024 with new owners, the Washington, D.C.-based Clyde’s Restaurant Group (CRG).

The tavern will keep its name but CRG plans to make major developments to the 12,000-square-foot, two-story restaurant, including a new kitchen, private event spaces, an oyster bar, an outdoor waterfront venue, and a 75-seat island bar located in the center of the large outdoor dining area.

CRG announced earlier this month that they have signed a long-term lease for the tavern, located on the Baltimore Peninsula, the neighborhood formerly known as Port Covington.

In 1963, the D.C.-based hospitality company opened the very first Clyde’s restaurant in Georgetown. Since then the group has increased to five Clyde’s restaurants and seven other properties all throughout northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Rye Street Tavern will be the group’s first expansion into Baltimore.

The tavern opened in 2017 on the Sagamore distillery complex, but the property closed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic as COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

After reopening in July 2020 with only outdoor seating they closed again in December 2020 in order to “reimagine” what the restaurant would look like while the city moved forward with plans of the neighborhood’s revitalization.

The space is being redesigned by Grizform Design Architects, a D.C.-based hospitality design and architecture firm that’s worked on dozens of local restaurants, cafes, bars and more. The firm’s new design for Rye Street Tavern plans to showcase artwork and artifacts that represent Baltimore.

“Clyde’s is honored to partner with Baltimore Peninsula and Sagamore Spirit to further invigorate this thriving community. Rye Street Tavern will celebrate Maryland culinary traditions and embrace the kindred values of the team,” said Jeff Owens, chief financial officer and head of corporate development at CRG, in a statement.

He continues, “Sagamore is the top selling rye in our restaurants. We are excited to advance our partnership to a new level and invest in making Baltimore Peninsula an inclusive and extraordinary destination.”

The tavern will offer a full dining and cocktail and menu enriched with locally sourced ingredients, local beers, and international wines. But the bar “will only expect to stock one brand of rye whiskey,” Owens said.

The plans for Rye Street Tavern are the latest development in a new vision for the Baltimore Peninsula.

The 235-acre waterfront space already houses Sagamore Spirits, Under Armour, Nick’s Fish House, and other spaces. New office, retail, and residential spaces are expected to open within the next year.

For updates or more information on developments at the Baltimore Peninsula, visit baltimorepeninsula.com.

Like this: Like Loading...