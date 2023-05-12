Sandlot, a seasonal beach bar on the Harbor Point shoreline, will return this year as a mostly-private events venue with a few public events.

Beatty Development Company announced this week that the popular attraction will transition to a “more intimate” operation for 2023 and that Canopy by Hilton Baltimore Harbor Point will manage it.

“While Sandlot will primarily be used for private events, several large public events are being planned throughout the summer to celebrate Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day,” the company said in its announcement. “More details about these holiday events will be announced soon on Sandlot’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Additional public events could potentially be added as the season progresses.”

This will be the seventh season for Sandlot, which was launched as a temporary activity that could draw people to Harbor Point until the land is ready for development. With more of the 27-acre community occupied or under construction, Sandlot had to move to a new location last year on the west side of the Harbor Point footprint.

This year’s shift to a more streamlined events venue was also prompted by continued changes to the area, which is between Harbor East and Fells Point. One of the first tests of the new format was a pop-up event this month for Cinco de Mayo.

“Sandlot is still ultimately a temporary addition to Harbor Point while Phase III of development is underway,” the company explained. “Phase III includes the construction of T. Rowe Price’s Global Headquarters as well as Point Park, a 4.5-acre waterfront open space being constructed where Sandlot had previously been located.”

Canopy by Hilton is accepting inquiries about Sandlot’s availability at BWIHP_SM@hilton.com, (accepting inquiries). More information about Harbor Point is available harborpoint.com.

