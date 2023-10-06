FRIENDS SCHOOL OF BALTIMORE

A Friends School of Baltimore education develops the intellectual, physical, and creative strengths of each student. As a Quaker school, Friends is an inclusive community, committed to spiritual growth, that asks students to bring their best selves to all of their endeavors. The academic program challenges students to take initiative and navigate complex issues with confidence. Macy and Isaac, both Class of 2024, share their thoughts on their experiences and connections.

WHAT TEACHER/COACH/MENTOR HAS MADE THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON YOU, AND WHY?

MACY: Although there are many kind-hearted and inspiring adults at Friends, two individuals have made a significant impact on me. One of those people is Ken Zalis, our Sports Information and Assistant Athletic Director, who is also my softball coach. Fondly referred to as “KZ,” he has played a pivotal role in nurturing my love for softball and fostering a strong sense of camaraderie within our team. Through his gentle yet effective coaching style, he has instilled in me a deep determination to improve and push myself in the sport. Another influential person is my Spanish teacher, Ms. Reinaldo. Her passion for teaching the language has greatly influenced my passion for learning it. Since being in her class, I have had the opportunity to become a Spanish peer tutor, an experience that I enjoy. Ms. Reinaldo’s engaging teaching style and thoughtful personality have increased my involvement in the subject and left a lasting impact on me.

ISAAC: While I’ve had many teachers who have impacted me greatly, the one who has had the biggest impact is my English teacher, Mr. Travieso. His excitement about the books we’re reading in the classroom inspires us and encourages engaging discussions. In the work assigned, he is always more than willing to help and does so in a way that challenges his students. Through his encouragement to think deeply about the text, I’ve improved my writing skills and seen the importance of using those skills to communicate my ideas. Mr. Travieso has always welcomed questions about any and every thing. He teaches his students more than English and writing. I believe that many students experience relationships like this at Friends; teachers become far more than just their title – they challenge us, and more importantly, they build strong connections with us and fuel our passions.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL A STUDENT WHO IS THINKING ABOUT COMING TO YOUR SCHOOL?

MACY: I would urge them to embrace our diverse, inclusive community that is unique to Friends. New students should understand that they have a place here. I would encourage them to actively explore the opportunities that the School has to offer and to discover what they feel passionate about.

ISAAC: I would tell anyone who is thinking about coming to Friends to do it! Friends has been a part of my life for the past 11 years and I love it. We have a rigorous but manageable curriculum and our teachers are always willing to help while motivating us to challenge ourselves. The teachers I’ve had always create time outside of class to answer questions. They care about making connections with each student. Beyond academics and teachers, the community at Friends is something that almost everyone talks about. There are countless fun traditions and opportunities to connect with peers; there is something for everyone. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about coming to Friends to do so. You will be welcomed with open arms.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST LESSON YOU WILL TAKE AWAY FROM YOUR SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

MACY: The biggest lesson that Friends has taught me, which I’ll carry throughout my life, is that the journey matters. I’ve had the privilege of spending 15 years at Friends. I am thankful for the excellent education I’ve received, the opportunities I’ve been afforded, and the people who have helped guide me on my journey. Friends will always be my second home.

ISAAC: The biggest lesson I will take away is the value of classroom experiences above and beyond getting a good grade. I’ve learned this through Friends’ project-based learning model. In my 10th grade project-based history class, for example, we had a lot of agency (with some parameters) over what we wanted to learn about and how we would showcase what we learned. I found the freedom very exciting. It allowed me to explore a topic from history that piqued my interest. I found value in the experience of the project itself, not just in achieving a good grade.

