A Baltimore-area nonprofit that supports children is teaming up with one of the area’s largest automotive groups to distribute 300 new car seats to families in need as part of its car seat education and distribution program. The distribution will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

ShareBaby provides support to vulnerable children through the distribution of diapers and other essential items, like baby gear, clothing, and other hygiene supplies. MileOneCares is the philanthropic arm of Heritage and MileOne Autogroup, focusing on transportation-related initiatives to give back to the community it serves.

Representatives from 15 of ShareBaby’s community partners have participated in the program, receiving training on proper car seat installation from Maryland Kids in Safety Seats (KISS).

A state-wide program with the mission to reduce injuries and death among Maryland’s children, KISS helps people to obtain and use car seats and booster seats. With the training and donated car seats, ShareBaby, KISS, and MileOneCares are empowered to serve as valuable resources for the Baltimore community, ensuring that families in their communities can acquire car seats and, also, install and use them correctly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that about 5,000 children are involved in car crashes in the United States each year, and 42% of children killed are unrestrained. The NHTSA also estimates that child safety seats reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants younger than a year old and by 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, families representing 15 of ShareBaby’s partners will learn how to properly install their seats. Following the educational program, each family will receive a free car seat. Representatives from each partner organization will also be in attendance to receive additional seats that will be distributed within their respective communities.

ShareBaby’s partners include Young Life Baltimore City, Marian House, The Movement Team, House of Ruth Maryland, Family Tree, SpringBoard Community Services, City of Refuge, The United Way Neighborhood Zone in Brooklyn, Transformation Center, MOMCares, Healthcare for the Homeless, International Rescue Committee, Better Waverly Community Organization, Southeast CDC- Highlandtown, Arlington Judy Center, and the Franciscan Center.

“ShareBaby focuses our efforts on ensuring the safety and health of Baltimore’s littlest residents by providing diapers and baby essentials to our dedicated community partners who provide wrap around services to local families,” said Nadya Dutchin, ShareBaby’s executive director. “Through this car seat program, sponsored by MileOne, local families can ensure their children’s safety while they’re in transit for their daily routines.”

With the donation of these 300 car seats at the joint event with ShareBaby, MileOneCares will be on a track to distribute more than 1,000 car seats by the end of 2023.

