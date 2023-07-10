The Right to Dream soccer academy was eying the Baltimore Peninsula development in South Baltimore for a stadium, academy, and United Soccer League (USL) franchise, but instead the group moved its focus to San Diego where it was awarded a Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion franchise. Despite the setback, Baltimore Peninsula developer MaryAnne Gilmartin of MAG Partners told SouthBMore.com sporting venues are still “top of mind all the time.”

Right to Dream is owned by Mohammed Mansour’s The Mansour Group, which is one of the largest companies headquartered in Egypt. Right to Dream has academies in Ghana and Denmark, and others coming to Egypt and San Diego. It owns Danish Football Club FC Nordsjælland (FCN).

In 2022, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott requested Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) to conduct a $62,000 study for the 10,000-seat stadium in Baltimore City for Right to Dream. MSA Executive Vice President Gary McGuigan told SouthBMore.com in 2022 that Port Covington (which has since been rebranded as Baltimore Peninsula) was the preferred site, but other sites could come up in the study.

The study was called off in January of this year as Right to Dream was no longer pursuing a stadium in Baltimore.

Mansour is teaming with Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation on new MLS team in San Diego. The partnership was award the team in May. It will play at San Diego State University’s new Snapdragon Stadium.

Read more at SouthBmore.

Like this: Like Loading...