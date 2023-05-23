The SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival bills itself as the ultimate celebration of art and music in Baltimore, and it returns on May 28 from noon to 8 p.m. in the historic Hollins Market neighborhood.

SOWEBO is the longest-running free outdoor festival in Baltimore City and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

There will be live music on four stages, featuring local legends and rising stars in rock, blues, folk, reggae, hip hop, punk, and more. The festival will also feature over 100 arts, crafts and non-profit vendors, in addition to food trucks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sowebo Festival (@sowebofest)

The festival is a family-friendly event, with fun and educational activities for kids of all ages. You can join the Puppet Parade with Black Cherry Puppet Theater, make your own hat with Tatter Hatter, listen to stories with Vee Vee Majesty, and groove to the drum line by Baltimore All Stars.

There will also be fashion shows and dance performances featuring local artists and groups from Southwest Baltimore. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sowebo Festival (@sowebofest)

The press announcement explains, “The SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival is a celebration of the vibrant and diverse culture of Baltimore. It’s free and open to everyone.”

For more information about the festival, click here, visit or follow us on Facebook @SOWEBOfestival or Instagram @SOWEBOfest.

Like this: Like Loading...