A teenager who squeegeed vehicle windshields for money is accused of fatally shooting a bat wielding motorist after an altercation in downtown Baltimore City. Credit: Julio Cortez/AP.

The teenager facing first-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting of a motorist in downtown Baltimore is expected to plead guilty to manslaughter, according to his attorney Warren Brown, The Baltimore Sun reports. The teen is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Hampden resident Timothy Reynolds in July. Reynolds wielded a bat in a confrontation at the busy downtown intersection of Conway and Light streets before being shot several times. Attorneys for the teenager previously claimed self-defense.

The 15-year-old teen, who was 14 years old at the time of the incident, would be tried as a juvenile rather than an adult under the proposed deal with Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office.

Reynolds’ family complained on Monday that they were not notified of a plea deal until recently and wants to see the youth tried as an adult for murder. His widow, Shannon Reynolds said she was “blindsided” by the plea deal and wanted Mosby to recuse herself from the case.

The family is being represented in the criminal case for free by attorney Thiru Vignarajah, a former deputy attorney general for Maryland that lost the primary election race against Ivan Bates and Mosby in July.

Read more at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...