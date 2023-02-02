Imagine a sun-filled summer afternoon outdoors at the pool learning to swim or perhaps on the tennis courts working on your backhand stroke. Imagine creating artistic masterpieces or honing your acting and improv skills. Imagine learning programming, digital design, and fundamentals of digital photography and video. Summer fun comes in many forms – and you can find almost all of them at Summer at Friends!

Summer at Friends offers a variety of exciting day camps for children ages 4 to 13 on Friends School of Baltimore’s beautiful 35 acre campus. There are traditional day camps, featuring a mix of activities ranging from art to swimming, as well as specialty camps focusing on drama, visual arts, robotics, makerspaces, technology, and sports! Camp groups are intentionally kept small, allowing for lots of personal attention from terrific counselors and teachers. All of the camps include lunch, snack, and daily on-site swimming!

While it may seem early to be making summer plans, families are encouraged to register early, as spaces are limited, and most programs are expected to fill quickly. “Many of our campers come back year after year.” says Camp Director Steve Cusick, “Camp is a great way to make new friends, try new things, and reconnect with friends from last summer. Some of our programs already have a waiting list, so don’t wait to register.”

To learn more about Summer at Friends, visit their website at www.fscamp.org or call 410-649-3218.

